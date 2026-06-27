5 Backup Singers Who Helped Put '70s Rock On The Map

Backup singers hold a remarkable amount of sway over the artists they support. After all, there are backup singers who actually carried classic No. 1 hits and there are whole legendary groups that started as someone else's backup band. But irrespective of subsequent success, there's something about a stellar reinforcement of a lead vocal that becomes an art unto itself.

With that in mind, we wanted to take a look at some of the remarkable supporting vocal cameos that made '70s classics go hard. Some of these steal the show while others simply lend reinforcement to captivating arrangements — but all of them play a pivotal role in classic songs. From the glitter pop of David Bowie to the blue-collar folk rock of Neil Young and the slick jazz-fusion stylings of Steely Dan, we've brought together some of the hippest, grooviest, most far out backup performances of the decade.