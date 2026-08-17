The No. 1 Song On August 17, 1993 Sounds Even More Charming Today

You can't go wrong covering Elvis, right? UB40 definitely knew this was the case when they covered "Can't Help Falling in Love" for 1993's trashterpiece tech-thriller, "Sliver." Their cover of a song made for a movie (Elvis' 1961 "Blue Hawaii") overwhelmed the pop cultural music world, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and staying there for seven weeks. And you know what? It sounds even more charming today.

On the surface, nothing about UB40 or their cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" makes sense or seems likely to have succeeded. An easy-listening British reggae-pop troupe with synth elements and trumpet toots doing an uptempo rendition of an early '60s, post-military-stint Elvis love ballad for a sleezy follow-up to the Sharon Stone-led "Basic Instinct" tech-thriller? Not even Elvis' original reached No. 1, but peaked at No. 2. But somehow, someway, the gentlemen of UB40 orchestrated an irresistibly likeable version of "Can't Help Falling in Love," which granted them their second No. 1 song, the first of which was also a cover: 1984's "Red Red Wine," based on the 1967 Neil Diamond song that flopped on release.

Call them unoriginal all you want, but UB40 definitely had a knack for reinterpreting older material. To this day, they have 9.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, while their version of "Can't Help Falling in Love" has over 870 million listens. This success is no fluke, and boils down to nuts-and-bolts songwriting, musical soundscapes, and Ali Campbell's voice.