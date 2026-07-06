This Neil Diamond Song Flopped On Release — 21 Years Later, A Reggae Band Took It To No. 1

Neil Diamond had a budding solo career when his album "Just for You" came out in 1967, but his hopes for a little number on the album called "Red Red Wine" were dashed when it flopped the next year, only to be transformed into a hit by the reggae band UB40 two decades later. At the time, Diamond had already penned some notable tunes for other artists, including "I'm a Believer" by the Monkees, and was eager to show the world his own music. One of the songs released from "Just for You" was "Red Red Wine," a slower, soulful ballad (and a foreshadowing of Diamond's pivot to country in the '90s) about escaping your sorrows with — you guessed it — some red, red wine.

Diamond hoped "Red Red Wine," which he wrote while working part-time in a store, would make it big on the airwaves when it was released as a single in 1968. However, the tune failed to make a big splash on the charts, only reaching No. 62 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The song seemed to have run its course, and Diamond later had several songs chart much more successfully, including his smash hit "Sweet Caroline" in 1969 and "Cracklin' Rosie" in 1970.