The Best-Selling US Album Of The Past 35 Years Celebrates Its Anniversary Today

"Exit light / Enter night / Take my hand / We're off to never-never land." If you didn't start head-banging at reading those lyrics to "Enter Sandman," we can't be friends. Thankfully, we can at least be friends with the 20 million people who've purchased Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, commonly called "The Black Album," since it was released on August 12, 1991. To this day, the double-diamond record stands as the highest-selling album from a U.S. artist of the past 35 years.

No matter how many diehards still groan about how Metallica went all soft and were no longer thrash by the time "The Black Album" came out, the proof is in the sales figures and track names. Aside from "Enter Sandman," we can add "The Unforgiven," "Wherever I May Roam," "Sad But True," and "Nothing Else Matters" — which Sir Elton John himself says is one of the best songs ever written – all of which came from this album and breached the Billboard Hot 100.

But even though sales figures tell a lot, there's no way to measure the incalculable impact of "The Black Album" on getting fans into heavier music. Folks who would have never touched metal with a hundred-foot pole, or even earlier work like 1986's thrashterpiece, "Master of Puppets" (recorded when Metallica was basically kids in their early 20s, we would add), glommed onto "The Black Album" because it was just that good — and it still is. Metallica passed the 20-million mark as recently as May, 2025, indicating that hope remains within popular music.