Grace Slick Wrote This Song In 1967 — Decades Later, A Box Office Flop Won A New Generation

However, you don't need to ask a Mad Hatter about the origin of "White Rabbit"; Grace Slick has been open about how she wrote it after taking LSD (the same drug they wanted to dose Richard Nixon with) and listening to Miles Davis and Gil Evans' 1960 album, "Sketches of Spain," for about 24-hours straight. Afterwards, she went to her $50 red upright piano that had eight or 10 keys missing and put together the song. "White Rabbit" is a haunting bolero that rises with each passing minute, leading to a dynamic crescendo where Slick bellows "Feed your head!" as if it were the dawn of creation.

Slick used the imagery of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" to lash back at her elders. "[I wanted] to remind our parents (who were supping on highballs while they badgered us about the new drugs) that they were the ones who read all these 'fun with chemical' children's books to us when we were small," Slick wrote in her 1998 memoir, "Somebody To Love?"

And the final line — "feed your head!" — was all about opening your mind to knowledge. "Our parents wanted us to get educated, and we did," she told The Guardian. "We found that you could either get married and live in a suburb ... Or you could live like Alice B. Toklas, Picasso, or Diaghilev. We chose the latter, to live a relatively free and artistic life. The phrase is: 'F–k you, we do what we want.'"