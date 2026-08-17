5 Confessional '70s Songs That Hit Even Harder Today

Some of the most underrated soft rock songs of the '70s also happen to be confessional tunes that break hearts and reveal relatable truths. Emotions run deep and heavy in these tracks, which helped make the '70s a notably expressive era. Singer-songwriter sensibilities turned these highly personal pieces into mainstream success, with musicians eager to share their experiences in hopes their audiences could relate. Love, loneliness, and the greater struggles we all face in life became the material of some of the decade's finest music and set the tone for the confessional songwriters of today.

Our picks for the most hard-hitting confessionals songs of the '70s include a few about the heartbreak of love, for sure — some read like journal entries, and others like dialogs where tea is spilled and tears are shed. But there are also tunes with an existential bent that explore the difficulty of forging connections with others and how painful the deeper lessons of our humanness can be. It wouldn't be a complete set without a rumination on life and death, one frequently mistaken for a track about a lost romance but really reflects on the bond between father and son. All in all, we've put together a set of confessional tunes with lasting impact and honesty that's only grown truer through the decades.