Quote Of The Day By Chris Cornell: 'I've Never Had Any Understanding Of Why ...'
In 1964, a star was born. At the time, nobody could have predicted that Chris Cornell would become one of the voices of a defiant generation, but his path to musical greatness began at a young age as he embraced the piano and guitar. Growing up in Seattle — the birthplace of grunge — his initial foray into the band scene wasn't as a singer but as a drummer.
The voice — oh, man, that voice — couldn't be hidden, though. As part of Soundgarden, he and his band made a splash with their No. 1 album, "Superunknown," which featured the hypnotic single "Black Hole Sun," one of the songs that defined '90s grunge. Yet Cornell was something of a musical nomad, veering off the expected course to find his own path and destiny. He would front Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, which featured former members of Rage Against the Machine. Cornell would also embark on a highly successful solo career that saw him contribute the song "You Know My Name" to the James Bond movie "Casino Royale."
Awards and critical acclaim followed Cornell, even after his death in 2017, but it was obvious that none of that mattered to him. For him, it was all about the music — not the business. It's for this reason that he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Chris Cornell
"I still can say that I've never had any understanding of why a song makes it on the radio or doesn't. I still don't."
Chris Cornell revealed this to The Stranger in 2015, dispelling the myth that he somehow had the magic formula for landing songs on the radio. It's even more remarkable when you consider that this was the period when he tasted the most success as a solo artist, with his albums falling into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. So whatever he was doing, it was working for him.
Cornell's sentiment also proves what every record label executive hates to hear or admit: Music isn't a science — it either connects with the listener or it doesn't.
Deeper Meaning of Chris Cornell's Quote — Formulas Don't Always Work
As Chris Cornell discussed in The Stranger interview, authenticity is paramount when making music. It comes through when something is forced, and everybody can sniff out a pretentious song a mile away. Sometimes, these fakers make their way onto the radio and land on the charts, but do they stand the test of time? Probably not.
In Cornell's own experience, he never quite understood what would connect with the listener. "The same way it was surprising to me when 'Black Hole Sun' was a single when everybody seemed to unanimously choose it as one," he explained. So, for him, it was about just making music for the sake of it — not about chasing the next big hit — and it worked out.
It's a true artist's perspective that can be applied to any and every field. With all the snake oil salesmen peddling hacks and AI prompts for everything in life, it's easy to get lost in looking at everything through a formulaic lens and needing a quick solution. At the end of the day, though, it's about experiencing life in real time. That gut feeling is more powerful than any hackneyed blueprint.
More Quotes From Chris Cornell
- "If you allow yourself the freedom of expression of music it's actually the easiest thing ever."
- "We were unclassifiable, but we were unselfconscious about songwriting so we weren't manufacturing anything."
- "As a performer, I'm able to do what I want, and what I'm doing now feels good."
- "There are a lot of misconceptions as to what it is to be in a successful rock band. The reality is just a bunch of normal people playing music for a living. It's not like you're suddenly hanging out with a better or more interesting class of people."
- "It'll be a sad thing if future generations don't really have the attention span to sit down and follow a musical mood for longer than three minutes."
- "I think everyone goes through this, where you wake up in the morning, don't know how you are going to get through the day, and you kind of just talk yourself into it."
- "It's that weird magic of if you sing a song you're connecting to emotionally, it's going to trick me into feeling my emotions."
- "I don't care what people think of me or for what reason they think of me."