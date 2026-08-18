Quote Of The Day By Chris Cornell: 'I've Never Had Any Understanding Of Why ...'

In 1964, a star was born. At the time, nobody could have predicted that Chris Cornell would become one of the voices of a defiant generation, but his path to musical greatness began at a young age as he embraced the piano and guitar. Growing up in Seattle — the birthplace of grunge — his initial foray into the band scene wasn't as a singer but as a drummer.

The voice — oh, man, that voice — couldn't be hidden, though. As part of Soundgarden, he and his band made a splash with their No. 1 album, "Superunknown," which featured the hypnotic single "Black Hole Sun," one of the songs that defined '90s grunge. Yet Cornell was something of a musical nomad, veering off the expected course to find his own path and destiny. He would front Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, which featured former members of Rage Against the Machine. Cornell would also embark on a highly successful solo career that saw him contribute the song "You Know My Name" to the James Bond movie "Casino Royale."

Awards and critical acclaim followed Cornell, even after his death in 2017, but it was obvious that none of that mattered to him. For him, it was all about the music — not the business. It's for this reason that he's today's quote of the day.