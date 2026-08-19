5 Patti Smith Songs That Prove She Was More Than A Punk Rock Icon

Now known as the "godmother of punk," Patti Smith's emotional and raw lyricism blended with classic rock 'n' roll, establishing a blueprint for the genre that still resonates with audiences today. However, Smith herself doesn't care much for the label, and while she's cited bands and artists such as Lou Reed, the Velvet Underground, and Television as some of her biggest influences, even her earliest albums didn't strictly adhere to the punk playbook.

Patti Smith's poetry, stage presence, and creative eye all help make her vision unique, but it was her part in the artistic revolution in New York in the '70s that truly sculpted her musical formula. Drawing inspiration from Native American folk music, pop, jazz, and melodic alt-rock, plenty of her most beloved tracks stray drastically from the punk rock sound. Even if they would become foundational to the culture's sound, Smith's approach was more sincere than stylized.

From a touching tribute to Amy Winehouse to a heartfelt song of longing for her absent partner, here are five stand-out tracks from across her career that prove she's more than a punk rock icon.