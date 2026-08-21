The No. 1 Song On August 21, 1962 Sounds Even More Delightful Today

Though they seem to have gone extinct, instructional-dance songs have had periods of dominance in the charts. The success of Chubby Checker's iconic dance song "The Twist" in 1960 kicked the doors open for the category of rock 'n' roll and pop tunes that are their own manual. Hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on August, 21, 1962, Little Eva's rendition of "The Loco-Motion" rode that wave to perfection. With its lively vocal arrangements, gorgeous harmonies, and unforgettable hooks, it's among the songs guaranteed to give boomers party flashbacks.

That No. 1 added to the impressive resume of the songwriting duo of Carole King and her first husband, Gerry Goffin, who scored a string of early '60s hits like "Every Breath I Take," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Chains." "The Loco-Motion" became a breakthrough hit for the couple's babysitter, Little Eva Boyd, and remakes of the catchy No. 1 hit took the charts by storm in both the '70s and '80s. Few arrangements are as likely to get stuck in your head and make you kick your shoes off, even if the lyrics are a bit vague about the dance's actual steps.

Sparking a full-blown dance craze, "Loco-Motion" took over sock-hops and high school dances, while skyrocketing up the charts. Few knew where this train would lead, and once the hips started shaking, they never stopped. Like few others, that No. 1 has crossed generations and decades, becoming nothing less than a stone-cold classic song.