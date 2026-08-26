The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1967

The mid-to-late 1960s was a fertile time for rock 'n' roll, with groundbreaking music taking over the charts and fans' hearts like, but the summer of 1967 was surprisingly not all rock — a healthy mix of easy listening, soul, and more soundtracked that hopeful but complicated summer. 1967 was also home to the memorable Summer of Love, which certainly inspired some of the tunes that enchanted the masses throughout the year and beyond.

These songs were not all chart-toppers, but all 10 were in some way memorable for the vast crowds that flocked to concerts and record stores in the summer of '67. Tracks from Aretha Franklin and the Beatles as well as the Rolling Stones are remembered today, but there are also some less iconic cuts from the likes of the Association and Bobbie Gentry that may take you back to this epic summer of the past. Quite a few songs from 1967 captivated listeners across all genres, but these are the 10 that took over the summer.