The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1967
The mid-to-late 1960s was a fertile time for rock 'n' roll, with groundbreaking music taking over the charts and fans' hearts like, but the summer of 1967 was surprisingly not all rock — a healthy mix of easy listening, soul, and more soundtracked that hopeful but complicated summer. 1967 was also home to the memorable Summer of Love, which certainly inspired some of the tunes that enchanted the masses throughout the year and beyond.
These songs were not all chart-toppers, but all 10 were in some way memorable for the vast crowds that flocked to concerts and record stores in the summer of '67. Tracks from Aretha Franklin and the Beatles as well as the Rolling Stones are remembered today, but there are also some less iconic cuts from the likes of the Association and Bobbie Gentry that may take you back to this epic summer of the past. Quite a few songs from 1967 captivated listeners across all genres, but these are the 10 that took over the summer.
Respect — Aretha Franklin
Soul music was one of the many genres that thrived in 1967, and this Aretha Franklin classic, first recorded by Otis Redding two years earlier, was one of the style's many smash hits during this memorable summer. "Respect" showcased the music legend's hypnotically strong vocals as it soared all the way to No. 1 in the early summer, spending two weeks there starting on June 3. Franklin hit the Hot 100 often during her career, but "Respect" was one of only two No. 1 hits for her, with its rousing and bright sound connecting perfectly with listeners during this historic summer.
All You Need Is Love — The Beatles
The Beatles were no strangers to topping the charts, with an astonishing 20 No. 1 hits over their decade atop the industry, and this heartwarming ballad is no exception. "All You Need Is Love" only spent one week at the top spot in mid-August but held a chart position for 11 weeks beginning in July, keeping it in the public eye for most of the summer. The song continues the trend of bright and cheery aesthetics that dominated the '67 summer, though "All You Need Is Love" certainly turns that songwriting philosophy to the max.
Windy — The Association
This smooth '60s pop rock tune was one of the most dominant hits of the summer in 1967, though it's not as well remembered today as many of its now-classic contemporaries. "Windy" was the Association's second top hit after "Cherish" in 1966, and it took the pop music throne for four weeks during this historic summer, beginning on July 1. The song's soft vocals and quick groove are pure '60s magic, matched with the light harmonies that were commonplace during this era of pop music. "Windy" was perfect for the summer in 1967, and was a much more dominant hit than listeners today may remember.
Groovin' — The Young Rascals
This easy listening classic is feels like a serenade from its first note. The Young Rascals' second career No. 1, "Groovin" took the top spot on May 20, just in time to soundtrack the summers of teens and adults alike. Blending old-school ballad vocals with a jazz-infused pop tune was a recipe for a standout hit that felt distinctively a part of the Summer of Love style. "Groovin" isn't one of the most remembered of 1967's No. 1 hits today, but it's a worthwhile ticket into the past and an excellent example of the year's stylistic diversity.
I Was Made to Love Her — Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder brought his signature soulful energy to the youthful ballad "I Was Made to Love Her," which peaked at No. 2 at the end of July after spending almost the entire summer on the charts (15 weeks in total). Wonder's voice is full of his usual charm, and the song's pace makes it perfect for a summertime hit that listeners of any kind in '67 were sure to have been blasting as loud as they could.
Let's Spend the Night Together — The Rolling Stones
Though this controversial song peaked on the charts in spring and only hit No. 55 thanks to censorship and airplay restrictions, there's no tune better fit to represent 1967's Summer of Love, where it certainly remained in rotation for rock 'n' roll fans. "Let's Spend the Night Together" is a carefree and high-energy song that blends some of the Stones' best qualities: a command over melody and a whimsical and provocative lyric. The legendary band's work is always excellent, and this song is cranked up to 11 for a summer hit that was perfectly suited for the year of its release.
Ode to Billie Joe — Bobbie Gentry
This country-blues song from Bobbie Gentry in a stylistic divergence from the rest of this list and the overall Summer of Love sentiment. "Ode to Billie Joe" was Gentry's only career No. 1 hit, and though it wasn't a typical 1960s chart smash, it spent a significant four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in August of '67 and totaled 20 weeks on the charts. The song features a compelling and heartbreaking narrative set in the Mississippi Delta told over a simple acoustic groove, with Gentry's soft but expressive vocals bringing it home.
Can't Take My Eyes off You — Frankie Valli
One way or another, you've certainly heard a rendition of this classic love song, which is as memorable as any track from this list. Though it never reached No. 1, Frankie Valli's version of "Can't Take My Eyes off You" is the definitive edition. It reached the No. 2 spot on July 22, placing it among the definitive love songs of the summer, though it's enjoyed a richer legacy than almost any other. The song is best known for its anthemic chorus, which Valli's voice and gushing horns turn into one of the most compelling musical moments of the year.
San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) — Scott McKenzie
Arguably the anthem of the Summer of Love, this charming ballad from Scott McKenzie captured the summer's carefree and folky feelings perfectly. "San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)" peaked at No. 4 during the legendary summer and spent 12 total weeks on the charts, bringing the youthful hippie sentiments to the masses in its call to adventure. McKenzie's vocals are powerful and soft simultaneously, and the folk rock track feels especially '60s in the quirks of its delivery. It's still an enjoyable listen as well as a fascinating window into the spirit of 1967's unique summer.
Light My Fire — The Doors
Jim Morrison and the Doors were as controversial and fascinating as any '60s rock 'n' roll band, and the first of their No. 1 hits was a defining track of 1967's summertime. "Light My Fire," which got the Doors banned from "The Ed Sullivan Show" because of its lyrics, brought an enthralling psychedelic rock style to the very top of the charts for three weeks starting in late July. Its unique arrangement is best felt on the seven-minute album version, but the shortened single still gets the point across, with its sprawling guitars and synths creating an unforgettable atmosphere that gave rock music a unique feel in the heat of '67.