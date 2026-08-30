The 5 Best Female-Led Supergroups In Rock History

Formed in 1968, Honey Cone is an R&B and soul supergroup that consisted of Edna Wright, Carolyn Willis, and Shelly Clark. Wright's early career included singing back-up vocals for the Righteous Brothers, Johnny Rivers, and Ray Charles, the latter of whom made her a member of his backing group, the Raelettes. Willis began her career as a singer for the girl group, the Girlfriends, and Clark was performing as a backup singer and dancer for several touring acts including Ike & Tina Turner, Little Richard and Dusty Springfield.

The group first appeared together when Wright's sister, Darlene Love, had to cancel a performance on an Andy Williams TV special, and she asked Wright to fill in for her. Wright asked Willis and Clark to join her, and after the performance the trio was offered a contract by Hot Wax Records. The group released four studio albums from 1970 to 1972, and had one chart-topping single in the US, 1971's "Want Ads," which went No.1 on the Billboard pop and R&B charts.

Willis left the group in 1973 due to dissatisfaction with the material they were recording, and although the group tried to replace her, the chemistry wasn't there and Honey Comb disbanded. Although the group tried to reunite on several occasions, a reunion with the original trio never materialized before Edna Wright's death in 2020. A new incarnation of the group led by Shelly Clark released a single in 2024, a cover of the Eurythmics' "Here Comes the Rain Again."