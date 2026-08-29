5 Dolly Parton Songs That Prove She Was More Than A Country Music Icon

Calling Dolly Parton a country singer is technically true, but it's also an incredible understatement when considering the number of times she's successfully expanded beyond that genre. Parton (you could just say Dolly, and everyone would know who you mean), with her fame, philanthropy, and good vibes, is one of the few structures still doing the thankless work of holding the United States together and cheering up the people of the world. And she does it all with a wide smile and a gigantic blonde wig firmly in place.

She's a movie star, singer, songwriter, sex symbol, gay icon, women's empowerment success story, tycoon, theme park magnate (Dollywood is still going strong!), humanitarian, and more. Even if you focus just on her music, she's always been able to grow beyond country while keeping her roots planted just where they always have been. Breaking boundaries and taboos, Parton's music has always been bigger and bolder than it appeared at first glance. From an oil-themed precursor to one of her most famous tunes to the theme song of a Hollywood Parton vehicle, here are five of our favorite examples.