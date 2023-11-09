The Real Meaning Behind Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You

Known for her strong country music roots, one of Dolly Parton's most popular releases is her hit song "I Will Always Love You." The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart upon its release in 1974 and No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 when re-released in 1982 after being featured on the soundtrack for "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." However, the heart-wrenching lyrics are not actually about a love affair ending — they stemmed from a shift in Parton's career. She wrote the song when she was leaving "The Porter Wagoner Show" after five years.

Porter Wagoner didn't want her to leave, which caused tension between the two. Speaking to CMT in 2011, the singer disclosed, "There was a lot of grief and heartache there, and he just wasn't listening to my reasoning for my going." In response to this, Parton penned the song. One of the reasons Parton wished to leave the show could have been because of her complicated history with Wagoner. Per The Tennessean, Parton explained, "I was with Porter for seven years, and I learned so many things from Porter. We had one of those relationships where we were just so passionate about what we did; it was like fire and ice. We kind of butted heads all the time, but we loved each other. There was a great passion there."