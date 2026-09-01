The 4 Best Cross-Genre Collaborations That Spawned Folk Rock Hits

Collaborating within the confines of a clearly defined genre is often fruitful for both artists, as even slight alterations in approach can yield compelling results. It's a big swing to work with an artist in a separate genre, yet these four pairs did so to an excellent degree and wound up creating some of folk rock's best tracks. Folk rock is a conversation between two rooted styles already, so it's no surprise that these collaborators were able to wield the genre's power to record unique and meaningful songs.

The four songs on this list each take on their own angle of the broad net that is folk rock, while still embodying the essence of the subgenre. Some of folk rock's most famous voices, including Bob Dylan and David Crosby, had a knack for finding new styles outside of their established comfort zones and chose the perfect collaborators for these folk rock gems. The songs explored here pack in cross-genre influences without losing that unmistakable grassroots sound, and the final results are compelling.