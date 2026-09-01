The 4 Best Cross-Genre Collaborations That Spawned Folk Rock Hits
Collaborating within the confines of a clearly defined genre is often fruitful for both artists, as even slight alterations in approach can yield compelling results. It's a big swing to work with an artist in a separate genre, yet these four pairs did so to an excellent degree and wound up creating some of folk rock's best tracks. Folk rock is a conversation between two rooted styles already, so it's no surprise that these collaborators were able to wield the genre's power to record unique and meaningful songs.
The four songs on this list each take on their own angle of the broad net that is folk rock, while still embodying the essence of the subgenre. Some of folk rock's most famous voices, including Bob Dylan and David Crosby, had a knack for finding new styles outside of their established comfort zones and chose the perfect collaborators for these folk rock gems. The songs explored here pack in cross-genre influences without losing that unmistakable grassroots sound, and the final results are compelling.
Girl from the North Country — Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
This song originated as an early 1960s folk tune by none other than Bob Dylan and took on a new life in the late '60s thanks to a similarly talented collaborator. "Girl from the North Country" was based on a classic folk song, as was the genre's tradition, but Dylan repurposed the melody and lyrics into his own mournful and moving composition. In the 1969 version, Dylan's collaboration with Johnny Cash brought a country element to its folk roots, and "Girl from the North Country" became fully alive in their collaboration.
Dylan's crooner style, which is almost entirely unique to the album "Nashville Skyline," is gorgeous on this song, where his vocals float over the sentimental standard: "So if you're travelin' in the north country fair / Where the winds hit heavy on the borderline / Remember me to one who lives there / For she once was a true love of mine." Cash's voice offers a lower country drawl that complements the core melody perfectly, bringing a richness and maturity to the song that hadn't yet been fully explored. "Girl from the North Country" remains a signature of the genre today, and the pairing of Dylan and Cash is easily observable as one of the best duets in folk rock history.
Immigration Man — David Crosby and Graham Nash
David Crosby and Graham Nash are perhaps best remembered for their work in the folk rock supergroup that included Stephen Stills and Neil Young, but their collaborative work as a duo produced songs that were just as gripping. On "Immigration Man," Crosby's American folk rock roots blended perfectly with Nash's English rock 'n' roll sensibilities. It's one of the pair's many collaborations and a folk rock staple. The song used the genre's power for protest to great avail, as it became an impressive chart success, peaking at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June of 1972.
"Immigration Man" features a quick guitar groove and bright harmonic vocals over its angry and disheartened lyrics, which circle back to the song's catchy chorus: "Let me in, immigration man / Can I cross the line and pray? / I can stay another day, let me in, immigration man / I won't toe your line today, I can't see it anyway." "Immigration Man" is an important folk rock song as well as an easy listen, and the work of Crosby and Nash (two feuding ex-bandmates who were about to make up before Crosby's 2023 death) masterfully showed off folk rock's potential as a synthesis of styles.
When I Get To The Border — Richard and Linda Thompson
Guitarist Richard Thompson and singer Linda Thompson didn't always make music together, but their 1974 collaboration is a standout that showcases the underrated side of folk rock from across the pond. "When I Get To The Border," the opening track off their album, "I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight," is one of the duo's definitive songs, though it wasn't a success on the U.S. charts. The Thompsons' musical chemistry shines on this groovy folk rock song, with synergizing melodies sung by the husband-and-wife vocalists.
"When I Get To The Border" uses traditional folk imagery of adventure and travel with its sonically rock influences: "I'm packing up, I'm running away / To where nobody picks on me / The dusty road will smell so sweet / Paved with gold beneath my feet / And I'll be dancing down the street / When I get to the border / When I get to the border." Behind these lyrics are layers of pretty strings, rousing guitars, and a medieval-sounding concertina flourish that build a unique and complex arrangement. "When I Get To The Border" is a shining example of folk rock's collaborative juice, and today, the album and song alike are revered by critics.
Baby Don't Go — Sonny and Cher
Salvatore "Sonny" Bono and Cheryl "Cher" Sarkisian were best known in their collaborative career for the 1965 hit song "I Got You Babe," but a single first released a year earlier is quintessential of their inimitable harnessing of folk rock. "Baby Don't Go" blends Sonny's Phil Spector-inspired pop sounds with Cher's folky, powerful voice. The 1965 reissue of the track became one of Sonny & Cher's most successful hits, spending 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at No. 8 in early October.
"Baby Don't Go" is a back and forth song capturing a situation fit for the climactic end of a romantic comedy (think an airport setting for a desperate plea). Their vocals meld seamlessly when they do harmonize, and the song is instrumentally rich with jazz and folk influences. Cher leads most of the sung narrative, circling back to Sonny for the chorus who pleads the song's title in return: "I never had a mother / I hardly knew my dad / I've been in town for eighteen years / You're the only boy I've had / I can't stay / Maybe, I'll be back some day / Baby don't go / Pretty baby, please don't go."