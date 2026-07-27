The 5 Best Duets In Folk Rock History

Simon & Garfunkel were the ultimate duo of their time, and their final studio album, "Bridge over Troubled Water," is all the proof needed. Aside from the title track, which is regarded as one of the best folk tunes ever penned (and of course the merry, catchy "Cecilia," which the band Fun cribbed for their hit "Some Nights"), the album's other standout is "The Boxer," a deeply melancholic ballad about being down on your luck and battling through adversity.

Despite an incredibly intensive recording process that took more than 100 hours and brought in instruments as rare as the bass harmonica (which among other bits is responsible for the deep and ominous booming starting around the 4:20 mark), the end result is a song that is as simple sounding and universally relatable as any true folk classic. The song's two protagonists, the "poor boy" and the "boxer," are one and the same, because they are both Paul Simon, who felt compelled to cry out "in his anger and his shame / 'I am leaving, I am leaving'" upon receiving the group's first negative feedback.

Part of the complicated beauty of "The Boxer" is the gentleness of its sound in contrast with its bleak lyrics. Some of that gentleness is generated by the "lie la lie" refrains, but another big piece is Art Garfunkel's harmonies, which sound almost angelic. Without Garfunkel's tenor, "The Boxer" might have been too dour to hit the way it did.