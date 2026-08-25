Why Dolly Parton Refused To Let Elvis Presley Cover I Will Always Love You

Shortly after its release in 1974, Elvis Presley asked to cover Dolly Parton's emotionally charged "I Will Always Love You." Originally, Parton had agreed, but a phone call the night before recording led the Queen of Country Music to rescind her offer and refuse to let Presley release a cover of her hit. Plug pulled. No returns.

It would be easy to think that Presley was at the root of the issue — he had some well-known issues with his hedonistic lifestyle at the time — but there were never any real tensions between these two musical phenoms. In fact, Parton was excited at the idea of the king covering her tune.

"I Will Always Love You" had already been one of Parton's biggest hits in the country music world, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart in 1974, and having Elvis cover the track would've launched it to unimaginable heights. To be fair, this would happen a couple of decades later anyway, but nobody knew it then. The potential Elvis cover could've been a pivotal shift in the song's history and, possibly, Parton's bank account. So, why is it that we don't get to hear the "bittersweet memories" of this song from Presley's lips? Three words: Colonel Tom Parker.