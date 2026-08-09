The Most-Awarded Female Artist Of All Time Was Born 63 Years Ago Today
Whitney Houston needs little introduction. A near-constant hitmaker during her career, she made boomers cry into their coffee with love songs like "I Will Always Love You," and got people moving with funky numbers like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)." She's one of the most decorated pop artists of all time, which is no exaggeration. Houston's awards and record sales speak for themselves, and what better time to celebrate her accomplishments than her birthday?
Born on August 9, 1963, Houston discovered her passion for music at a young age. At 7 years old, she secretly performed concerts from a swimming pool in her backyard, which eventually led to her singing in church. After spending a few years as a backup vocalist with her mother, Cissy Houston, she signed her first record deal in April 1983, and the rest is history. What followed was one of the best careers in the entire history of music, as Houston set records most artists could only ever dream of. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of her achievements.
How Whitney Houston broke records
Whitney Houston sold over 200 million records worldwide, putting her in a class that includes The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, Madonna, Queen, and other artists who will stand the test of time. She's also the most awarded female artist in the history of music after surpassing 400 in 2025. That ain't bad for someone who started out singing in a backyard swimming pool.
As of mid-2026, Houston also holds the record for the most consecutive No. 1 singles in the Billboard Hot 100. The seven-song streak started with "Saving All My Love for You" and ended with "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," giving listeners a run of nearly perfect '80s songs most people love. Houston's time at the top didn't end there, though. 1992's "I Will Always Love You" shifted over 24 million copies, making it one of the most successful songs of all time. It's also one of the few covers that are better than the original version (sorry, Dolly Parton).
Fans are still enjoying Houston's music after all these years. Her Spotify page attracts almost 30 million listeners per month, and her overall streams are well into the billions. Great songs live forever, and The Voice gave us some truly monumental anthems.