The Most-Awarded Female Artist Of All Time Was Born 63 Years Ago Today

Whitney Houston needs little introduction. A near-constant hitmaker during her career, she made boomers cry into their coffee with love songs like "I Will Always Love You," and got people moving with funky numbers like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)." She's one of the most decorated pop artists of all time, which is no exaggeration. Houston's awards and record sales speak for themselves, and what better time to celebrate her accomplishments than her birthday?

Born on August 9, 1963, Houston discovered her passion for music at a young age. At 7 years old, she secretly performed concerts from a swimming pool in her backyard, which eventually led to her singing in church. After spending a few years as a backup vocalist with her mother, Cissy Houston, she signed her first record deal in April 1983, and the rest is history. What followed was one of the best careers in the entire history of music, as Houston set records most artists could only ever dream of. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of her achievements.