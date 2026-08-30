Quote Of The Day By David Crosby: 'I Guess I Overstepped My Bounds ...'
David Crosby of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was born with all the tools to succeed, yet he still had to learn several lessons the hard way. Born in Los Angeles on August 14, 1941, his parents were well established among industry elites, and his family ancestry predated the establishment of the U.S. itself. His father had won an Oscar for cinematography for his work on the 1931 film "Tabu: A Story of the South Seas," and his mother, Aliph Van Cortlandt Whitehead Crosby, was an artist and the daughter of a prominent Pittsburgh clergyman.
Crosby's initial instinct was to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in acting. But singing folk music with his older brother, Floyd Jr., eventually led to the formation of one of his most notorious musical ventures, the Byrds, in 1964. Their debut single was actually a cover of this Bob Dylan song, which swiftly went No. 1 in 1965, skyrocketing the band into indie-folk stardom. An alternative to the prevailing British boom in the charts, Crosby helped the band pioneer their unique flavor of psychedelia, inspired by everything from jazz and blues to Indian music. He may have left the group in 1967 under contemptuous circumstances, but by 1968, his next project with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young had produced several quick hits.
Unfortunately, Crosby's substance use issues and subsequent arrests made maintaining his success a rather grueling process. Yet he managed to continue to create and lead a successful life all the way until his death in January 2023. His ability to begin again and transform darkness into light is why he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by David Crosby
In 1967, David Crosby commented on President John F. Kennedy's assassination, which proved to be pivotal in his firing from the Byrds. "I guess I overstepped my bounds as an artist," he reflected in a July 1970 interview with Rolling Stone. "By rights I shouldn't get into that area at all. I'm sure no political genius." Although almost a disclaimer, Crosby did go on to assert that asking "Who killed the president?" during the intro to a performance of "He Was a Friend of Mine" felt like a valid question at the time. He also said it was also supported by his bandmates, though he acknowledged they would never have admitted it.
His rant discrediting the Warren Commission's report echoed a more general confusion and shock at the political upheaval. Looking back, Crosby could see his comments were perhaps too fresh and too misinformed to have been brazenly thrown out. However, his sentiment that art and politics cannot intersect is not inherently true — artists respond to culture, and culture is shaped by politics (genius aside).
Deeper Meaning of Crosby's Quote — Don't Make a Martyr of Yourself
David Crosby may have put political bounds on himself as an artist, but that ultimately didn't ring true throughout his entire career. Perhaps it was the venue of the Monterey Pop Festival that he truly disagreed with turning into a political "area." Essentially, Crosby argues that the platform for politics should be occupied by those who fully understand them — not that artists shouldn't have an opinion at all.
In one of his last interviews with Rolling Stone in 2022, he still maintained his belief in what he said on stage. He also spoke about his disdain for certain politicians, showing his audience that his issue didn't lie with artists having political beliefs. In 2026, we saw tension over whether or not Bad Bunny should have held concerts in Puerto Rico amid extreme water shortages and political unrest — the issue not being his reluctance to take political action, but rather how his past philanthropic actions led audiences to hope he would.
Although both artists are drastically different from each other, the core issue becomes the price of your silence. Either speak up and take the consequences, or stay quiet and receive the same outcome. Crosby may have cautioned against artists overstepping, but it doesn't take a political genius to understand the plight of a people. Art does not exist in a vacuum, but what feels true to you as a person may not always be in the best interest for your brand (or band).
More Quotes From David Crosby
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"If I had the choice of going on as a junkie or going back to prison, I would go back to prison in a second."
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"I will remind you that all men are created equal. All women too."
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"Yes, I have made tons of mistakes, but you know, they're not today, and they're not tomorrow, today and tomorrow is what my focus is on, and has been for a while, and that's making me very happy."
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"I get egotistical about things where I can do something well—for example, my singing. Most other things, I don't have the wherewithal to back it up."
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"I see plenty of future for music. Music is magic. It's been mankind's magic since the first caveman danced around his fire going 'Ugga bugga, hugga bugga!' That was music, and he was happy. And we're still doing it, and it makes us happy. It will transcend; it will go on."