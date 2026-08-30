Quote Of The Day By David Crosby: 'I Guess I Overstepped My Bounds ...'

David Crosby of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was born with all the tools to succeed, yet he still had to learn several lessons the hard way. Born in Los Angeles on August 14, 1941, his parents were well established among industry elites, and his family ancestry predated the establishment of the U.S. itself. His father had won an Oscar for cinematography for his work on the 1931 film "Tabu: A Story of the South Seas," and his mother, Aliph Van Cortlandt Whitehead Crosby, was an artist and the daughter of a prominent Pittsburgh clergyman.

Crosby's initial instinct was to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in acting. But singing folk music with his older brother, Floyd Jr., eventually led to the formation of one of his most notorious musical ventures, the Byrds, in 1964. Their debut single was actually a cover of this Bob Dylan song, which swiftly went No. 1 in 1965, skyrocketing the band into indie-folk stardom. An alternative to the prevailing British boom in the charts, Crosby helped the band pioneer their unique flavor of psychedelia, inspired by everything from jazz and blues to Indian music. He may have left the group in 1967 under contemptuous circumstances, but by 1968, his next project with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young had produced several quick hits.

Unfortunately, Crosby's substance use issues and subsequent arrests made maintaining his success a rather grueling process. Yet he managed to continue to create and lead a successful life all the way until his death in January 2023. His ability to begin again and transform darkness into light is why he's today's quote of the day.