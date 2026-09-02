5 Classic Rock Hits Gen Xers Would Rather Forget

Generation X has a lot to regret when it comes to pop culture, but the biggest albatross this population carries may be the collection of rock songs that are better off forgotten, and here, we're going to revisit some of those retrospective fails. We were swept up in one of the most fertile eras for genre shifts in musical history. How were we to know that some of our go-to tunes would turn out to be errors in judgment so far down the line? We were just rocking out to the music we were given, not knowing how much we'd come to rue our foolish decisions someday. But at least we weren't the musicians who made the missteps.

There are plenty of regrettable songs that Gen X fans helped make hits, mostly because we were young and foolish and still figuring out what it meant to have good taste. Even if we banged our heads to "Cherry Pie" or chanted along with "Mr. Roboto," we're big enough to admit our mistakes and call out the forgettable disappointments we know these and other songs to be. And yes, we may be recalling them now in this round-up, but it's only so we can remember how much we, along with the whole Gen X crowd, would like to forget them.