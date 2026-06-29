Forgotten '80s Hair Bands That Deserve Another Shot

Of the many hair metal bands that rocked their way onto the radio and MTV in the 1980s, only a few are remembered with any fondness — a wrong that ought to be corrected with a reconsideration of some overlooked acts of the era. Closely associated with the '80s and the very early '90s (until drearier and introspective grunge became the choice of the guitar-loving youth), hair metal bands — also known as glam metal bands — ruled the rock world. Hair bands were as well known for their looks as much as their sound, with long and towering, hairspray-crafted 'dos, tight stage outfits, and dudes mugging for the camera as big a part of the formula as the searing metallic guitar licks, power ballads, and pop sensibility.

Once so lucrative and visible, hair metal has since been dismissed as frivolous, cheesy, and hopelessly dated. Still, a handful of bands survived the cultural shift and are regarded as the best of the bunch, groups like Bon Jovi and Motley Crüe. Others were just as good at hair metal, although they've fallen through the cracks of music history and the collective memory. These are the hair metal who broke out big and deserve to be better remembered.