5 Bruce Springsteen Songs That Prove 1984 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Rock 'n' roll legend Bruce Springsteen had an absolute hold on the masses at many times during his career, but there's one year when he was at a whole other level: 1984. Though years like 1975, his first major peak, gave the Boss extreme levels of commercial success, his work from '84 features more depth and an evolved sound yielded by Springsteen's decade and more in the industry — as well as a level of chart success that far surpassed his previous work.

1984 was the year that Springsteen released his smash hit album "Born in the U.S.A.," regarded by fans as one of the best rock records of the decade. This 12-song, 46-minute record compiled some of his best work to date, blending his innate mainstream catchiness with compelling content and arrangements that he'd built on from 1982's "Nebraska." "Born in the U.S.A." features many of his most memorable hits as well as some standout album cuts, all of which point very clearly to the undeniable quality of Springsteen's 1984 output. It was the best year of his career, among very stiff competition, and these five songs are why.