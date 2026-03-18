This 1984 Classic Still Fools Listeners Into Thinking It's A Patriotic Anthem

We've all seen it. You're at a Bruce Springsteen concert, and there's that one shirtless dude wrapped in an American flag howling the chorus to Springsteen's 1984 hit, "Born in the U.S.A.," but totally out of tune. Maybe he's got a bald eagle painted on his chest and a bumper sticker on his truck that reads: "God, guns, and gasoline." Okay, maybe that's an exaggeration, but folks do still, to this day, somehow mistake "Born in the U.S.A." for a heartfelt, patriotic anthem.

Let's have a look at a sample of lyrics from "Born in the U.S.A." to get to the not-too-deep bottom of this conundrum. Verse five reads, in full: "Down in the shadow of the penitentiary / Out by the gas fires of the refinery / I'm ten years burnin' down the road / Nowhere to run, ain't got nowhere to go." Not too sunny of a view of the good 'ole U.S. of A., right? The hidden (but not actually hidden) meaning of Bruce Springsteen' "Born in the U.S.A." is quite the opposite. It's a scathing, bitter critique not of the American people, nor the U.S. on a whole, but of how veterans, specifically, are cast aside by politicians who use them to fight wars. They're sent off from a "little hometown" to "a foreign land / To go and kill the yellow man," then arrive home to hopeless and desperate circumstances. It's as simple as that.

So, why do folks not understand this blatantly clear meaning? We can't say for sure, but it might boil down to not paying attention and doing what we described above: howling the "Born in the U.S.A." chorus line and not listening any further.