3 Unfinished Songs That Became Classic Rock Hits

It doesn't take a songwriter (or a musician, for that matter) to know that a lot of time and effort goes into creating a song, whether it's for commercial release or simply for the creator's self-expression. But sometimes, these budding creative outputs fall through the cracks and never truly see completion — and sometimes, for reasons beyond the creator's control. In the annals of music history live a handful of songs that, despite receiving attention and admiration from fans, may not exactly represent what their original creators fully intended them to be, as they were never finished.

In putting together this list, we defined "unfinished songs" as songs that were never truly completed (i.e., polished and recorded in a proper studio for release as a single or part of an album) by the person or people who originally conceptualized and worked on them. Moreover, this rundown includes songs that were completed by other people (e.g., bandmates of a deceased musician), saw commercial release as singles, and landed on at least one Billboard chart. From a music legend's unearthed raw demos to a history-making song capped off by an unintentionally iconic placeholder, these songs found a place in fans' hearts, despite being some of the greatest "what ifs" in music history.