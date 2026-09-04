4 Beloved Love Songs — But No One Knows Who Wrote Them

When it comes to love songs, there are so many that it may seem like certain artists make these tunes their bread and butter. They are everywhere, from '70s dancefloor romantic faves to under-the-radar love songs worth more consideration. Yet, of those that have risen to the top and commanded attention for generations, some of the most famous have no known authors. Perhaps there was a paper trail that's now lost, or something was written back in the days when copyright would have been treated as a fantastical notion. In many cases, it appears that the love song in question is just one link in a long musical chain of tunes that inspired one after another. Whatever the case, the true identity of who first wrote these love songs will likely remain a mystery forever.

Now, not all love songs are blithely happy things. Quite a few of the authorless ones included here sing of unrequited romance, complicated partnerships, and thwarted love stories. Listen to a few, and you'll soon encounter someone weeping by the banks of a river somewhere or at least complaining about a lover who hasn't managed to return their affections. But what's love without some speed bumps along the way? Whether they reflect an unhappy romantic turn or point towards true affection, these songs remain beloved even with no name attached to them.