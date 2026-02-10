If You Know These 5 Under-The-Radar But Essential Love Songs, You're A True Romantic

It's easy to reach for the most romantic songs to crank up on Valentine's Day, popular tunes with such a well-worn groove they've practically become the timeless soundtrack of hearts and flowers. But there are lesser-known love songs that capture the complexity of love just as richly — they fly under the radar, waiting to be discovered by the fluttering hearts of the world. Some of these hidden gems offer critical clues to the cosmic puzzle of how love works, ready to help lovers express feelings they can't aptly describe on their own.

Wouldn't it be great to have a larger musical vocabulary for the inner workings of love, one that adds some of these unassuming tunes to the lexicon? It's time to round up a few of those love songs that keep a low profile but are every bit as essential as their better-known counterparts. For our purposes, a love song counts as being under the radar if it's stayed out of the spotlight over the years but still shows up every once in a while to remind listeners how great it is. And it's considered essential if it captures the heart and soul of what love feels like and reminds you that this multi-dimensional emotion can be expressed in myriad ways.

Whether you've simply forgotten about Marty Balin's "Hearts" or you've never realized how deep Hozier's "Like Real People Do" actually is, it's time to explore a few crucial unsung treasures from the world of love songs.