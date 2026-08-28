The '70s And '80s Songs In Grand Theft Auto 6 So Far Are Classic Bangers

Cliff Richard's "Devil Woman" is all about someone thinking they're hexed. Rather appropriate for "Grand Theft Auto 6," especially with all the crime and hard times going around in the game. Are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos cursed, or are they to blame for the situations they find themselves in? That's for players to decide.

This 1976 banger is off Richard's album "I'm Nearly Famous." Surprisingly, despite the song's legacy and influence, it never went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That said, it's still Richard's highest-charting track on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 6.

According to Richard, the only reason he was able to taste any kind of success in the U.S. with "Devil Woman" was thanks to Elton John, who signed him to his record label Rocket. "He heard 'I'm Nearly Famous' — somebody played it to him but didn't tell him who it was," Richard told Record Collector. "He heard the first track ['I Can't Ask for Anymore Than You'], which was one of the first times I used falsetto, and said, 'Who's that? Cliff Richard? It can't be.' Then he heard 'Devil Woman' and went, 'Oh my God, this is great stuff, let's see if we can get it for Rocket.'"