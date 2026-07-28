Songs Written For Movies That Became Serious Billboard Hits

Soundtracks can make a movie, but there are times when a song transcends the motion picture to soar to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, this list isn't as an exclusive club as one may think, as there are many, many songs written for movies that went to No. 1 and transformed the culture in the process.

For instance, "Saturday Night Fever" featured several Bee Gees songs that confirmed 1978 was the best of their career, but the association between the Gibb brothers and the film is so intrinsically linked that it would feel almost too easy to include them here. Same as Prince and "Purple Rain." Where's the challenge in that, right?

So, what we have done is to explore a few other choices that you might not know were specifically used in films first and turned into chart-toppers beyond just a week. We're talking about hits like Blondie's insatiable "Call Me" or Bryan Adams' epic love song "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You." So, join us as we create your next favorite playlist of movie hits.