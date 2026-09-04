Not The Traveling Wilburys, Not ELO: Jeff Lynne's Band That Time Forgot

The early history of rock 'n' roll is built on the multitude of bands that nobody talks about anymore, but launched unknown talent into super stardom. Where would acts like David Bowie be without the Lower Third, or Elton John without Bluesology (which the film Rocketman almost totally ignored), or the original Band of Joy, which spawned Robert Plant and John Bonham? The annals of rock history are littered with the dusty 78s and un-gilded singles of bands allocated to footnotes for greater acts, and this is no less true for Jeff Lynne, the prodigy behind Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), and his first band, the Idle Race.

First formed in 1959 as Billy King and the Nightriders, the Birmingham-based group had a constantly-changing lineup and went through several different names until 1966 when they hired a young, unknown Jeff Lynne to play guitar. They changed their name to the Idle Race and were quickly signed to Liberty Records thanks to a recommendation by Roy Wood of the Move, a previous member of the Nightriders, and a future member of ELO.