5 Generation-Defining Classic Rock Artists Hardly Anyone Talks About Anymore

When it comes to American audiences who stuck to the mainstream, London rock group T. Rex probably seemed like a flash in the pan, owing to its sole Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit in the U.S., "Bang a Gong (Get It On)." But to native Brits and anyone in the late '60s to mid-'70s hunting for top-tier rock beyond just the radio, T. Rex was iconic. The group's middle albums — and in particular "Electric Warrior" — were credited as the very beginning of glam rock, and beyond that, they were just superb pieces of guitar pop. Yet despite the group's talent and legacy, T. Rex has spent the last 50 or so years playing second (or third) fiddle to glam rock's other architects.

Though T. Rex deserves to reenter the modern conversation, the fairly rapid disappearance from the spotlight is explainable and largely due to frontman Marc Bolan's untimely death and the band's aforementioned failure to break big in the United States. Bolan tragically died in '77 at the age of 29, far too soon for any '70s singer, let alone a genre spearhead. But even accounting for his early death, T. Rex's reverence among classic rock listeners in the decades since has never been quite what it deserved. For those who've written Bolan and company off as one-hit wonders only, it might surprise them to know that the band headlined the first-ever Glastonbury Festival, had 11 top 10 hits on the U.K. charts, and Bolan was even beloved enough in the U.K. to be given his own pop music show, "Marc."