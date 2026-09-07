Rock Songs You Didn't Know Were Inspired By Church Music

Cat Stevens' gently whimsical take on "Morning Has Broken" has all the hallmarks of his best work: Warm and hopeful with a sense of positive affirmation and friendly, good cheer. For that alone, it sits nicely alongside other Stevens classics like "Wild World" and "Father and Son," but there's deeper spiritual significance at work here.

"Morning Has Broken" originated as a Christian hymn with lyrics by English children's writer Eleanor Farjeon. The underlying melody, "Bunessan," is a Gaelic traditional that has also been used in the hymns "Baptized in Water" and "Praise and Thanksgiving." Farjeon died in 1965, only six years before her enduring work was released on Stevens' 1971 album "Teaser and the Firecat." Though she may not have lived to see the song become a contemporary hit, her own work as a poet and librettist for opera enjoyed considerable success in her lifetime.

Spirituality would remain a central fixture in Stevens' life, but two near-death experiences changed him forever. In 1977, he became a practicing Muslim and changed his name to Yusuf Islam, releasing Islamic spiritual music under his new title. The conversion was documented in his 2025 memoir "Cat on the Road to Findout."