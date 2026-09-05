In 2021, The Frontman Of This Pop-Rock Band Starred In A Hallmark Movie Inspired By His Own Album

According to Monahan, his management team had formed the idea to get involved with film and contacted Hallmark with the idea of turning the album into a movie. "They actually went to Hallmark right away because Hallmark rules Christmas," Monahan told PEOPLE magazine. "It's just taken a long time, but [Hallmark is] so dialed in on how to do this that it just came together ... It was four years of waiting and then six months of, 'Okay, here's the script. Let's go."

Reviews for the film were mixed. In its only review on Rotten Tomatoes, Hilife H gave it a half star and said, "I thought this movie would be a good choice. Was I wrong, no actress could fix the stupid screen play. Watching it was like watching a 5th grade play. Friends it was awful." It holds a 2.9 rating on the movie review app Letterboxd and has a rating of 6.3/10 stars on IMDb based on 1.5k reviews.

Amid the hundreds of Hallmark Christmas movies out there, does this one stand out for its star-power? Possibly. There are countless forgotten Christmas songs, albums, and movies out there, and only time will tell if any of Train's songs will cement themselves in the canon of Christmas culture. But, if you're one of those people who finds Train's songs like "Hey Soul Sister" annoying, maybe stay away from the Hallmark Channel, because Monahan might be back. "Maybe now I'll be in a Hallmark movie every year," he told PEOPLE magazine. "This will be, maybe, my new trend." It's up to the reader to decide if that's a promise, or a threat.