Not The Earwigs, Not His Solo Career: Alice Cooper's Supergroup That's Still Rocking

Vincent Furnier, aka Alice Cooper, is one of the most influential figures in American rock, whose theatrical performances and shock-heavy records of the early 1970s set the template for a wide range of artists, from goth provocateurs to the hair metal bands of the '80s and '90s. But in recent years, Cooper has toured the world as part of a hard rock supergroup: the Hollywood Vampires, alongside legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and movie icon Johnny Depp, who plays guitar in the band.

Cooper rose to prominence as the front man of a band of the same name, but officially took the name Alice Cooper to become a solo act in 1975. Prior to that, he got his start fronting the Beatles-parody group the Earwigs in the 1960s while still in high school. Fast forward to the 21st century, and despite being an unexpected lineup, the Hollywood Vampires have enjoyed international success since forming in 2012, with two warmly received studio albums and a reputation for electric live shows.