Rolling Stone Readers Called Him The Second-Best Frontman Ever — He Was Born 80 Years Ago Today

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There aren't many rock frontmen out there who can sing through four octaves with seeming ease, but Freddie Mercury had a voice that even science showed was incredible. There's a reason why Rolling Stone fans labeled him the second-best frontman ever. Several reasons, actually, but the most notable is that he could power some of the lowest notes of the bass clef and smoothly transition to the piercing highs of the soprano. And this high-energy vocal powerhouse, this absolute legend of rock, was born September 5, 1946, 80 years ago today.

While today would be Mercury's 80th birthday, he only had enough time on Earth to enjoy 45 of them. Yet he accomplished so much in that limited span. Born Farrokh Bulsara in what's now Tanzania, he spent his early life between his home country and India before moving to England as a teenager. This is where a young Bulsara would find his voice and, in 1970, join Queen and become one of the world's favorite lead singers under the name "Freddie Mercury."

Mercury would go on to tour the world with Queen and even release a solo album titled "Mr. Bad Guy" in 1985. Stadiums would fill up to see Mercury's band, whether it be in London or Rio, and he touched the lives of both fans and peers. And while many news headlines were abhorrent the day of Freddie Mercury's death, fans felt the loss to their core. They loved Mercury. After all, they wouldn't have voted him the second-best frontman ever for nothing.