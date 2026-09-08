Beatles White Album Songs To Skip On A Relisten

"Blasphemy! There are no skips on any Beatles album!" We beat you to it — yes there actually are. While the Beatles' discography might seem inerrant, not everything they have touched is infallible. The Beatles' self-titled project known as "the White Album" stands above the rest as a whopping 90-minute double-album with some of the bands' most memorable material, but also some of the most skippable. For every "Blackbird" or "Helter Skelter," there are three or four forgettable studio experiments that are probably somebody's favorites, but they don't really stand the scrutiny of someone who isn't a super-fan.

We chose these five songs because they represent the Beatles at their most indulgent, pretentious, or pedantic. Every song on "The White Album" is attempting to represent a single, specific genre which results in some tracks sounding superficial, or even a little pastiche. These recordings bring nothing new to the genres they are emulating, nor do they succeed at being satirical or subversive. We apologize in advance because we know that every Beatles song is somebody's favorite, but some of these should have stayed in the vault and saved for the bonus tracks on "The White Album (Taylor's Version)."