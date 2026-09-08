The 3 Best Duets Of '60s Bubblegum Pop

Though the 1960s were the decade in which the youth counterculture changed popular music forever, in many ways it was a much more innocent time — and you only have to look at the decade's penchant for bubblegum pop to prove it. Intentionally disposable, teen-oriented songs that are light-hearted and simplistic yet wildly catchy, these tracks typically focused on youthful feelings of first love and romance. Understandably, the '60s appetite for uncomplicated pop produced many effective duets, with straightforward vocal lines lending themselves well to two voices.

Here are three of our favorite '60s bubblegum pop duets. Our first pick — from the little-known duo Twinn Connexion — is unquestionably bubblegum in its upbeat tone, while the others deviate from the genre in terms of tempo but nevertheless maintain bubblegum's association with teenage themes and catchy melodies.

Though not as well remembered today, perhaps, as some of the defining duets of the '60s such as those performed by Sonny and Cher, these tracks each have bags of charm, and it is clear why bubblegum duets found an audience among the young listeners of the era. If you remember any of these names, there's a good chance you were in bubblegum's target audience.