5 Defining Duets Of The '60s That Cast A Spell

In the 1960s, the public grew enamored with major-star duets across genres that included pop, rock, soul, and country, and the phenomenon would endure for decades. However, only a few of these blockbuster '60s duets would enchant listeners and earn their place in music history. Whether the two-singer structure was a permanent arrangement or a limited-time-only event, these star-loaded smash hits were something to behold. An eventful collaboration that often captured artistic electricity or romantic chemistry on wax, they two-stepped up the charts and became some of the biggest hits of the era.

We didn't just choose partnerships that sold a lot of copies and won awards, we've also focused on entries that were foundational to the consistently progressive music scene of the '60s. As far as we're concerned, these are the duets that best represent the state of '60s pop culture, inspiring those that followed in the decades to come. Here then are five singles that showcased the wide variety of '60s music and showed where music was headed, so long as it employed the duet structure.