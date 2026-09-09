Classic Covers That Became Hits Decades After The Originals

Every once in a while, an artist creates a song with enough legs to one day walk out and leave them behind. Songs like that are crafted so expertly that they work with or without their crafter. On top of that, with new styles and sounds emerging constantly in the world of popular music, even songs that seem to have hit just right the first time around might find even more success with a new and previously unthought-of interpretation. Some music icons even cover a song so well that it becomes their best-known. The thing is, that new hit rendition might come a month after the original, or it might come decades later.

Here, we've collected songs that performed well when released by their original artists, from David Bowie to Leonard Cohen, and found renewed success decades later when covered by newer artists. The coverers, which vary from The Clash to Johnny Cash, with a couple of stops in between, all took hits from decades past and reimagined them, with unique identities all their own. In doing so, they breathed new life into songs that were undoubtedly forgotten or dismissed by some, both a rare feat and a gift to music fans everywhere.