Music Icons Whose Best-Known Songs Are Actually Covers

A signature song is a mark of success as a singer: If nothing else, it implies that you've got at least two songs, the signature and a secondary, non-signature song to warm up the crowd. But some performers who have made songs their own weren't the first to record their trademark tune. There's no shame in it: No one would call Whitney Houston, for example, a cover singer, even though her operatic "I Will Always Love You" was born with a Tennessee accent.

Some artists just change a quick pronoun to make the song's subject match the gender they'd rather sing about; others get under the hood and bash around, making the song something very different from the initial version that sparked their interest. Ranging from straightforward new versions to near-total refurbishments, every song on this list had already been recorded when it came to the attention of a skilled performer and made them take notice, thinking, "Hey, I could really do something with this." From the Fugees' masterful version of a '70s classic to the Animals' cover of an old Appalachian folk song, these exemplary tunes from household names have a little more history than you may know.