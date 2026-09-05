4 Aerosmith Songs That Prove 1989 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

It seems hard to believe now, but in the late '70s, Aerosmith seemed destined to be one of rock's also-rans. The "Bad Boys from Boston" staked a reputation as one of America's hottest bands by the middle of the decade, but only a few years later, they were a shadow of themselves. The group's chief songwriters, singer Steven Tyler and lead guitarist Joe Perry, were on the outs ever since Perry quit the band in 1979, and Tyler was contending with his own personal issues. Yet exactly 10 years later, they were back on top in 1989 — easily enjoying their best year as a band thanks to killer cuts from their 10th studio album, "Pump."

It wasn't an overnight change: the original line-up reunited in 1984, and two years later, an unlikely cover of the band's hit "Walk This Way" by rappers Run-DMC (with Tyler and Perry making a guest appearance) became a Top 10 hit. However, we've settled on 1989 as the year of peak Aerosmith thanks to that year's LP "Pump," which definitively proved that the band could craft rock hits that moved a new generation excited for hair metal and MTV. The LP also gave Aerosmith three back-to-back Top 10 hits, a feat they only achieved once, and two of which easily made our list. From the pounding comeback rocker "F.I.N.E." to the masterful ballad "The Other Side," these are the tunes that show Aerosmith at their apex in 1989.