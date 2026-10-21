Quote Of The Day By Taylor Swift: 'I'm Trying To Tell You That Losing Things Doesn't Just Mean Losing. A Lot Of The Time...'

If you think Taylor Swift is just a big pop star, think bigger. She's breathing the rare air occupied for all-time greats, such as Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, as she establishes herself as a generational talent.

Swifties treat December 13, 1989 as an important day of remembrance, since it marks the birthday of one Taylor Alison Swift, who was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania. As a teenager, Swift impressed everybody with her prodigious musical ability, proving that age is only a number when you got it — that special X factor — and boy, does she have it in droves. She stormed to the top of the charts, achieving an astonishing 16 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (and counting), while also building a worshipping legion of fans across the globe who'll travel far and wide to see her perform on the biggest stages.

Awards and fame followed — in fact, Paul McCartney even played a Beatles song at Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce. To reach these new frontiers and higher echelons of existence, though, she has had to make big decisions and sacrifices along the way too, and it's for this reason that she's today's quote of the day.