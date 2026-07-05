62 Years After Last Performing This No. 1 Smash, Paul McCartney Revived It At Taylor Swift's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding felt like a royal event. Considering the guests in attendance and the Madison Square Garden setting, it might be just that. The cherry on the cake was Paul McCartney pulling out the Beatle classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" to serenade the newlyweds.

According to People, at the July 3, 2026 reception in New York City, McCartney played the song that soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964. What's so special about this tune compared to the other iconic Beatles hits? Well, it was the band's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., marking the next chapter in Beatlemania as it ran wild across the globe. The track also saw the group nominated for record of the year at the 1965 Grammy Awards (ultimately, they lost out to Astrud Gilberto and Stan Getz's "The Girl From Ipanema").

In a remarkable twist of fate, the Beatles last played "I Want to Play Your Hand" in NYC on September 20, 1964. So, it's only fitting that McCartney would revisit the legendary track in the same city 62 years later for such a grand occasion.