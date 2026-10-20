1998 No. 1, Recorded When The Artist Was 17, Catapulted To The Top 28 Years Ago Today
1998 was a memorable year for music. Aerosmith released a power ballad that scored them their only No. 1 hit, while Barenaked Ladies rapped about Chickity China, the Chinese Chicken in "One Week." For Monica, however, it was the year she scored her first solo No. 1 with "The First Night," which the singer recorded for her second album, "The Boy Is Mine," at the young age of 17.
"The First Night" is a prime example of taking something old and making it sound fresh again. The track samples Diana Ross' "Love Hangover," one of many '70s disco anthems that still put us in a dancing mood. However, Monica's hit repurposes Ross' classic as a smooth and silky R&B number that sounds more in line with the musical trends of the '90s.
"The First Night" tells the story of a girl who must fight the urge to hook up with someone on the first date. Lyrically, it deals with mature subject matter, arguably making Monica sound more grown-up than she was at the time. However, co-writers Jermaine Dupri and Tamara Savage deserve a lot of the credit for that, as the track was based on their own dating experiences. What's more, "The First Night" launched a strong working relationship between Dupri and Monica.
The First Night marked the beginning of a tenured creative partnership
Jermaine Dupri is a rapper, songwriter, and producer who's worked with everyone from Jay-Z to Mariah Carey. While he's known for linking up with A-listers, "The First Night" has a humble origin story. Monica revealed that they recorded the song in his mother's basement, giving birth to a collaborative relationship that's continued throughout Monica's career.
"We knew that this wasn't going to be a one-off, a one-time thing. We had a lot in common," Monica recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "The records are still coming today. I'm still getting records from my friend to this day, but it all happened because of '"The First Night.'"
Monica's anthem spent five weeks at the top of the charts, but it wasn't her only hit single of 1998. Pop fans will also recall "The Boy Is Mine," the Grammy-winning duet she recorded with Brandy that spent 13 weeks at No. 1. She also put out "Angel of Mine," an acoustic-flavored ballad that reached the No. 1 spot. Overall, 1998 was one of the most successful years for the R&B singer.