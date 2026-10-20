1998 No. 1, Recorded When The Artist Was 17, Catapulted To The Top 28 Years Ago Today

1998 was a memorable year for music. Aerosmith released a power ballad that scored them their only No. 1 hit, while Barenaked Ladies rapped about Chickity China, the Chinese Chicken in "One Week." For Monica, however, it was the year she scored her first solo No. 1 with "The First Night," which the singer recorded for her second album, "The Boy Is Mine," at the young age of 17.

"The First Night" is a prime example of taking something old and making it sound fresh again. The track samples Diana Ross' "Love Hangover," one of many '70s disco anthems that still put us in a dancing mood. However, Monica's hit repurposes Ross' classic as a smooth and silky R&B number that sounds more in line with the musical trends of the '90s.

"The First Night" tells the story of a girl who must fight the urge to hook up with someone on the first date. Lyrically, it deals with mature subject matter, arguably making Monica sound more grown-up than she was at the time. However, co-writers Jermaine Dupri and Tamara Savage deserve a lot of the credit for that, as the track was based on their own dating experiences. What's more, "The First Night" launched a strong working relationship between Dupri and Monica.