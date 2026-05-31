5 Disco Songs From The '70s That Still Put Us In A Dancing Mood Today

Was disco a fad, a cultural trend, an era-defining musical genre — or all of the above? Whatever the case, there's no denying that there are some disco songs that, as soon as those opening notes kick in, make listeners want to get up and shake their groove things (to borrow from the 1978 Peaches & Herb classic).

We know them when we hear them, those songs that send people leaping to their feet and heading to the dance floor, combining propulsive rhythm with a feel-good vibe that generates an instant party. Here, we've selected a handful of hits that have continued to stand the test of time, five decades after they were first released.

From an iconic track that anchored the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, to a dance tune that's become a gay anthem, these five disco songs from the '70s still have the power to conjure up a good time, in pretty much any setting.