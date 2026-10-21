The 5 Best-Selling Artists In Pop History

"Pop" is short for popular, and to be among the greatest pop artists ever, one's pop music has to be more popular than all the other pop stars'. Definitely one of those "know it when you hear it" situations, pop music has wide appeal, is geared to the young, and it's either easy to dance to or is emotionally resonant. Pop gets crowds going, sounds great coming from speakers, and relies less on guitar and drums than it does on synthesizers, orchestral backing, and studio wizardry. Some of the most famous musicians to ever pick up a microphone — even some of the most famous people in history — are pop stars. But only a few were so universally accepted that they can call themselves one of the best-selling artists in pop history.

Those select few can be determined by a few factors: sales, downloads, and streaming. Take out the rockers, rappers, and country artists, and that leaves the biggest pop stars ever.