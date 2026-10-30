Quote Of The Day By John Lennon: 'Nothing Really Affected Me Until I Heard Elvis. If There Hadn't Been An...'

As co-leader of the Beatles, John Lennon was one of the most important and globally-known figures in rock 'n' roll. But even the biggest stars have their forebears, and for Lennon, that predecessor was Elvis Presley.

Even though Lennon actually hated songwriting, the Liverpool native's first band turned into the Beatles, a musical and cultural phenomenon that became the biggest-selling rock group ever. As the wry and acerbic half of the group's main songwriting duo (with the gentler and softer Beatle, Paul McCartney), Lennon contributed to 20 No. 1 hits and was prominently featured on classics like "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Come Together," and "Help!" After the breakup of the Beatles, Lennon embarked on dual journeys as an anti-war activist and solo artist, with those paths converging on songs such as "Give Peace a Chance" and "Imagine."

Lennon's fame even eclipsed that of his predecessor and hero, Presley, and when the two managed to meet, it was a revelatory moment for the Beatle. That's why John Lennon is the source of today's quote of the day.