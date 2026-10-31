Quote Of The Day By Keith Richards: 'He Brought Joy To Us; The Feeling For A 15-Year-Old Guitar Player That...'

"I tended to listen to my body just before it screamed for help. I mean, I wasn't far from the end of the runway before I screamed for help. But you tend to slow down if you want to keep going; you pace yourself."

"I stick to the old ways, as my dad would have said. I've seen records go from being made on two-track tapes stuck to the wall, to suddenly eight tracks, then 16, 24, then digital and it hasn't really helped the music at all."

"Personally, I think the world would be better off without the damn phone. AI is killing me, you know. Do I fear for the future of music? I fear for the future of everything."

"Mick and I joust with each other all the time. From my end it's never been a fight. Mick's a control freak — it's necessary for him to believe he's Numero Uno, so most of the time I go along with it — unless I think he's making a really wrong decision affecting the Stones. Maybe we enjoy jousting with each other."

"What I love about stage work is that sort of cycle of energy and enthusiasm that goes around. The better part of human nature is usually displayed. I mean, I know we've had one or two bad ones ... But basically there's something to be said for it, because you come off stage feeling great, 'cos you've turned on all these people."

"The songs grow as you play them; the older they are, the more magic there is in them. It's never dull. We're born to have fun, you see! We can't help it."