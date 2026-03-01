There is arguably no musical partnership that's been more successful than that between singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards. When exploring the history of the Rolling Stones, it's clear that the band owes its success to this pair — who dubbed themselves the Glimmer Twins, and have been the band's primary songwriters for decades.

Since forming in 1962, the Rolling Stones have remained enduringly popular, even well into the 2020s, and it's become clear why there will never be another rock star like Mick Jagger. Thanks to these two, the Stones have become one of the biggest acts of all time, selling nearly 250 million albums, while the band's concert tours have continued to generate huge profits; when the Stones hit the road in 2021, it became the top-grossing tour of the year, and became the first act in history to gross more than $10 million per concert. More than 60 years after the band was founded, the Stones enjoyed critical acclaim with the 2023 album "Hackney Diamonds" — their first album of original material in nearly two decades.

That said, that relationship has also been among the most volatile and tumultuous in rock history. Asked by GQ where Jagger would be without him, Richards replied, "Nowhere! He'd be just another wannabe. And so would I. There is an incredible chemistry with the Stones. I don't want to analyze it." To find out more about this legendary duo, read on for the truth of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger's turbulent relationship.