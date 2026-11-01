Quote Of The Day By Freddie Mercury: 'The Most Important Thing Is To Live A Fabulous Life. As Long As It's ...'

Few musicians are so larger-than-life, so mythical in presence and public memory, than Freddie Mercury. There's a good case to be made that Queen's lead singer and pianist is the greatest musical frontperson of all time, even if we had nothing more than 1985's Live Aid concert as evidence. Such a life was no accident, as Mercury always kept this express desire in mind.

Born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946, in Zanzibar off the coast of Tanzania, Mercury's musical inclinations were clear from a young age. He took piano lessons at the behest of his mother and formed his first band at the young age of 12, the Hectics. After he and his mother moved to Middlesex, England, when Mercury was a teen, he eventually enrolled in art school and got deeper into his local music scene. That's when he met future Queen guitarist and drummer, Brian May and Roger Taylor, respectively, and formed a band with them, Smile. With the addition of bassist John Deacon in 1971, Queen was made whole.

It took another two years for Queen to release their 1973 self-titled debut. While it doesn't contain any big hits we all know and love, it did put Queen on the right track to realizing their musical potential with 1975's "A Night at the Opera." But even before then, Mercury knew the kind of fabulous life he wanted to lead, as he himself put it, and remained honest about both its benefits and pitfalls. That's why he gets our quote of the day.