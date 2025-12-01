The Truth About 1985's Live Aid Concert

Woodstock, once the largest music festival ever, was all but left in the dust by Live Aid on July 13, 1985. For 16 hours, and across multiple continents, dozens of the era's most popular bands and singers played primarily at the massive Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, and at the same time. Beamed out live to at least a billion viewers in well over a hundred countries, that message of global connection was kind of the point of Live Aid. Conceived by Bob Geldof, a one-hit wonder that made millions with his band the Boomtown Rats, and Midge Ure of the New Wave band Ultravox, Live Aid was a multi-venue concert designed to raise awareness of, and vital relief money for, a deadly famine ravaging the African nation of Ethiopia.

The U.K. segment was kicked off by Prince Charles and Princess Diana, while in the U.S., iconic folk singer and '60s countercultural icon Joan Baez addressed the crowd, noting, "Children of the '80s, this is your Woodstock," (according to Audacy). In many ways, it was a definitive cultural experience for young people around the world. At the very least, it was a tremendous undertaking and historical event of note. Here's how Live Aid came together, went down, and made an impact on the world at large.