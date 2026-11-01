Born 64 Years Ago Today In Michigan, This Rock Star Was Once Babysat By Cher

Stars don't shine in isolation. Sometimes, they're surrounded by others, such is the case of Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame, who was babysat by the legendary Cher. The master of funky rock and purveyor of Californication was born on November 1, 1962.

Kiedis' rise to superstardom is a story worthy of its own movie, and in 2024 talks began for an adaptation of his autobiography "Scar Tissue." Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he first moved to California at the age of 3. His father, who went by the name of Blackie Dammett, dreamed of the glitz and glamor of the showbiz life and rubbed elbows with celebrities — but Dammett fell prey to the other trappings of the City of Angels. Kiedis, too, journeyed into the wild side, but the same entertainment bug that had bit his father earlier in his life caught Kiedis. At first, he dreamed of becoming an actor — he even appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1978's "F.I.S.T." — but fate cast him in another direction.

With the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kiedis and Co. carved out their own unique sound, differentiating themselves from their musical peers. They rocked and rolled their way to the top, dominating the Billboard charts and securing three Grammy Awards. They wrote their name into history, and when all is said and done, Kiedis and RHCP will be remembered as one of the most influential rock bands of all time.